Drone Attack Controversy Strikes Humanitarian Flotilla for Gaza
The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza reported a drone strike on their boat in Tunisian waters, but Tunisia's National Guard denies it. The flotilla aims to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza amidst ongoing conflict and blockade. An investigation into the attack is underway.
The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza has claimed that one of its primary vessels was attacked by a drone in Tunisian waters, causing fire damage. Fortunately, all six passengers and crew were reported safe. The incident, involving the Portuguese-flagged boat that belonged to the flotilla's steering committee, has sparked controversy.
Tunisia's National Guard, however, refuted these claims, stating that their preliminary investigation showed the explosion originated internally, not from a drone strike. The flotilla's mission, supported by 44 countries, seeks to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza, which remains under an enduring naval blockade imposed by Israel.
The blockade has been in force since Hamas assumed power in Gaza in 2007. In light of the recent conflicts and humanitarian crisis, the flotilla's attempt to break this siege continues despite opposition and risks. An ongoing investigation promises to shed light on the true cause of the incident as the world watches closely.
ALSO READ
Tunisia Secures World Cup Spot with Last-Minute Victory
Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal
Gold, Guns, and Blockades: Mali's Struggle Against Militants
Tunisia Triumphs: Mohamed Ben Romdhane Sends Team to 2026 World Cup
Political Standoff: Turkish Opposition Faces Police Blockade