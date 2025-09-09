Drone Attack Controversy Strikes Humanitarian Flotilla for Gaza

The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza has claimed that one of its primary vessels was attacked by a drone in Tunisian waters, causing fire damage. Fortunately, all six passengers and crew were reported safe. The incident, involving the Portuguese-flagged boat that belonged to the flotilla's steering committee, has sparked controversy.

Tunisia's National Guard, however, refuted these claims, stating that their preliminary investigation showed the explosion originated internally, not from a drone strike. The flotilla's mission, supported by 44 countries, seeks to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza, which remains under an enduring naval blockade imposed by Israel.

The blockade has been in force since Hamas assumed power in Gaza in 2007. In light of the recent conflicts and humanitarian crisis, the flotilla's attempt to break this siege continues despite opposition and risks. An ongoing investigation promises to shed light on the true cause of the incident as the world watches closely.