Goa's Generous Aid to Flood-Hit Punjab and Chhattisgarh

Goa has stepped forward to support Punjab and Chhattisgarh amid devastating floods, dispatching crucial relief materials and a hefty financial aid. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the relief package, which includes Rs 5 crore for each state, alongside essential supplies like clothes and food grains.

The relief operation, initiated from Porvorim, underscores Goa's commitment to aiding natural calamity-stricken families. Two trucks laden with goods were flagged off by CM Sawant, aimed at providing immediate relief to those in dire need.

Sawant assured continuous vigilance and assistance, highlighting the state's dedication to ensuring swift support reaches all affected families. The Goa government is focused on mitigating the disaster's impact by maintaining ongoing aid and connecting with those who need help the most.

(With inputs from agencies.)