Illegal Arms Supply Ring Busted in Muzaffarnagar

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have dismantled a gang accused of illegal arms trade, arresting three persons, including a minor related to a police officer, officials announced on Tuesday.

During the operation, which concluded after an encounter on Monday, police seized ten pistols, nineteen cartridges, and an iPhone from suspects Parnav, Anas, and a juvenile. The juvenile, who has numerous criminal charges against him and a Rs 10,000 reward on his head, is the child of a Haridwar-based police head constable, informed Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar.

Interrogations revealed the group's connections to jailed criminal Firoz Ansari, from whom they allegedly acquired illegal arms. Legal actions have been initiated under specific criminal provisions, with the SSP commending the police team's efforts through a Rs 20,000 reward for their successful intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)