Mysterious Cow Poisoning Incident Sparks Investigation

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have initiated a case following the alleged poisoning of a cow, resulting in the animal's death. On Tuesday, officials reported that the incident involved two unidentified individuals.

According to police sources, the suspects arrived on a motorbike at a ground near a housing complex in the Kalyan area on Sunday. There, they offered chappatis to grazing cows before injecting one with a substance that led to its fatal collapse.

Local law enforcement, acting on a complaint from a resident farmer, have registered the case under sections dealing with animal cruelty and are actively searching for the perpetrators.