Left Menu

Mysterious Cow Poisoning Incident Sparks Investigation

Two unidentified individuals are accused of poisoning a cow to death in Thane district, Maharashtra. They fed chappatis and administered an injection to the cow, causing its immediate death. Police have registered a case and are investigating under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:56 IST
Mysterious Cow Poisoning Incident Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have initiated a case following the alleged poisoning of a cow, resulting in the animal's death. On Tuesday, officials reported that the incident involved two unidentified individuals.

According to police sources, the suspects arrived on a motorbike at a ground near a housing complex in the Kalyan area on Sunday. There, they offered chappatis to grazing cows before injecting one with a substance that led to its fatal collapse.

Local law enforcement, acting on a complaint from a resident farmer, have registered the case under sections dealing with animal cruelty and are actively searching for the perpetrators.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi's Commitment Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster

PM Modi's Commitment Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster

 India
2
Dior's Shanghai Branch Faces Penalty Over Data Leaks

Dior's Shanghai Branch Faces Penalty Over Data Leaks

 China
3
Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

 India
4
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025