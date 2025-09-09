Mysterious Cow Poisoning Incident Sparks Investigation
Two unidentified individuals are accused of poisoning a cow to death in Thane district, Maharashtra. They fed chappatis and administered an injection to the cow, causing its immediate death. Police have registered a case and are investigating under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have initiated a case following the alleged poisoning of a cow, resulting in the animal's death. On Tuesday, officials reported that the incident involved two unidentified individuals.
According to police sources, the suspects arrived on a motorbike at a ground near a housing complex in the Kalyan area on Sunday. There, they offered chappatis to grazing cows before injecting one with a substance that led to its fatal collapse.
Local law enforcement, acting on a complaint from a resident farmer, have registered the case under sections dealing with animal cruelty and are actively searching for the perpetrators.