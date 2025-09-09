Tragic Double Murder Unveiled in Jharkhand

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man from Jharkhand's Giridih district allegedly murdered his girlfriend, suspecting her of infidelity, and also killed another woman who witnessed the crime, according to the police on Tuesday.

The police reported that the two women had been missing since Friday. A complaint was filed shortly after their disappearance.

Srikant Choudhary, from Mahatpur in the Gawan police area, was detained by authorities. During interrogation, he confessed to the murders, leading the police to the site in Charkhi Nimadih forest where the bodies were hidden, stated SDPO Rajendra Prasad.

(With inputs from agencies.)