Capture of Elusive Narco-Terrorist Abdul Rashid Bhat Marks Major Breakthrough
Abdul Rashid Bhat, a notorious narco-terror operative from Pulwama, Kashmir, was apprehended after evading arrest for over two years. His capture is a significant disruption to a Lashkar-e-Taiba-backed narcotics and arms smuggling network. The arrest may provide key intelligence to combat regional terrorism.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive operation, Abdul Rashid Bhat, an elusive figure in the narco-terror domain, was apprehended by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Bhat, who had been on the run for over two years, was detained in connection with a 2022 case.
Bhat hails from Padgampora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, and his capture is expected to be a severe setback to the Lashkar-e-Taiba's narco-terror module. The network, reportedly backed by operatives in Pakistan, was involved in smuggling narcotics and arms through strategic consignments along the Line of Control.
With Bhat's arrest, authorities hope to unveil critical links within the terror module, as multiple charge sheets have been filed and the trial continues. This development could supply pivotal evidence for the ongoing battle against terrorism in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
