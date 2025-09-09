Left Menu

Israel Tightens Measures After Jerusalem Attack

Following a deadly shooting at a Jerusalem bus stop by two Palestinian gunmen, Israel has ordered the demolition of their hometowns' homes in the West Bank and revoked work permits for hundreds of villagers. This move has ignited debate, with critics labeling it as collective punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:35 IST
In a swift response to a Jerusalem bus stop shooting, Israel announced on Tuesday the demolition of West Bank homes belonging to the Palestinian gunmen's hometowns, Qatanna and Qubeiba. This measure follows a Monday attack where the gunmen killed six individuals before being neutralized.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed imposing sanctions on the attackers' villages. As a part of these severe measures, structures built without permits will be razed, and 750 work permits for Palestinians to work in Israel, a crucial income source, will be revoked. These actions, labeled as deterrents by Israel, are seen by Palestinians and human rights advocates as unjust collective punishment.

Additional arrests include an East Jerusalem resident suspected of aiding the attackers. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir advocated for gun ownership in certain Israeli communities, citing the incident where armed civilians managed to stop the attackers, thereby preventing further casualties. Despite the prevention argument, the situation has intensified criticism and the ongoing debate on the conflict.

