NIA Cracks Down on Terror Conspiracy Across Multiple States

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has undertaken a significant operation, searching 21 locations across five states and the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This action is part of an in-depth probe into a terror conspiracy linked with ISIS and other terrorist organisations, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

Monday's raids spanned Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Jammu & Kashmir. The NIA, which assumed control over the case from Tamil Nadu's Kayar police in June, seized several digital devices and incriminating documents, according to an official statement.

The investigation began with the arrest of one Akhlathur, also known as Mohammed Akhlque Mujahid, who allegedly plotted terrorist acts in India. Reports indicated his connections with entities in Pakistan and Syria, aiming to gather support to wage jihad against India. NIA findings revealed that Mujahid communicated with these groups using social media platforms.