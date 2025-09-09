Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Terror Conspiracy Across Multiple States

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 21 locations across five states and Jammu & Kashmir as part of a terror conspiracy investigation linked to ISIS. The agency seized digital devices and incriminating materials, tracing the roots to arrest of Akhlathur alias Mohammed Akhlque Mujahid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:27 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Terror Conspiracy Across Multiple States
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has undertaken a significant operation, searching 21 locations across five states and the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This action is part of an in-depth probe into a terror conspiracy linked with ISIS and other terrorist organisations, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

Monday's raids spanned Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Jammu & Kashmir. The NIA, which assumed control over the case from Tamil Nadu's Kayar police in June, seized several digital devices and incriminating documents, according to an official statement.

The investigation began with the arrest of one Akhlathur, also known as Mohammed Akhlque Mujahid, who allegedly plotted terrorist acts in India. Reports indicated his connections with entities in Pakistan and Syria, aiming to gather support to wage jihad against India. NIA findings revealed that Mujahid communicated with these groups using social media platforms.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

 Global
2
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

 Global
3
Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

 India
4
Historic Vice Presidential Poll Sees High Voter Turnout

Historic Vice Presidential Poll Sees High Voter Turnout

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025