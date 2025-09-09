Left Menu

Amerikaners Facilitate Controversial U.S. Resettlement Program

The Amerikaners, a group of white South Africans, have partnered with the U.S. government to identify applicants for a refugee program targeting Afrikaners facing racial discrimination. The South African government opposes the program. The initiative may bring 30,000 South Africans to the U.S., though fewer than 100 have arrived.

09-09-2025
Amerikaners Facilitate Controversial U.S. Resettlement Program
The Amerikaners, an organization of white South Africans, have been enlisted by the Trump administration to help pinpoint candidates for a disputed resettlement program. This initiative, targeting Afrikaners who claim racial discrimination in South Africa, has sparked controversy and is strongly opposed by the South African government.

The U.S. State Department has designated the Amerikaners as a partner to assess applicants' eligibility for resettlement. Despite the intention to relocate up to 30,000 white South Africans, actual arrivals remain below 100. Critics argue the group targeted is the most economically privileged in South Africa and does not qualify as refugees.

Amerikaners is led by Sam Busa, who emphasizes the group's commitment to Christian and conservative values. Despite the divisive nature of the program, U.S. officials acknowledge the support from many South African citizens. As the program's discussion continues, the resettlement initiative remains controversial and heavily debated.

