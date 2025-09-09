Amerikaners Facilitate Controversial U.S. Resettlement Program

The Amerikaners, an organization of white South Africans, have been enlisted by the Trump administration to help pinpoint candidates for a disputed resettlement program. This initiative, targeting Afrikaners who claim racial discrimination in South Africa, has sparked controversy and is strongly opposed by the South African government.

The U.S. State Department has designated the Amerikaners as a partner to assess applicants' eligibility for resettlement. Despite the intention to relocate up to 30,000 white South Africans, actual arrivals remain below 100. Critics argue the group targeted is the most economically privileged in South Africa and does not qualify as refugees.

Amerikaners is led by Sam Busa, who emphasizes the group's commitment to Christian and conservative values. Despite the divisive nature of the program, U.S. officials acknowledge the support from many South African citizens. As the program's discussion continues, the resettlement initiative remains controversial and heavily debated.

(With inputs from agencies.)