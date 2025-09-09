Digital Shadows: Unraveling the Dharmasthala Mystery

In a chilling turn of events, three YouTubers from Kerala appeared before the Special Investigation Team on Tuesday. The team is investigating allegations of multiple rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala.

These content creators, identified as Manaf, Abhishek, and Jayanth T, were called because of their production linked to the controversy. They were accompanied by activist Girish Mattannavar, Vithal Gowda, and Pradeep. The inquiry has generated significant digital speculation.

The case hinges on the recovery of human remains, sparking accusations that have put the temple administrators in the spotlight. Investigators are meticulously examining both physical clues and digital content as more individuals could be summoned.