Digital Shadows: Unraveling the Dharmasthala Mystery
Three YouTubers and other individuals were summoned by the Special Investigation Team in connection with investigations into alleged multiple rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala. The case, which has generated significant online speculation, involves the recovery of human skulls and bones. The SIT is assessing both digital and physical evidence.
In a chilling turn of events, three YouTubers from Kerala appeared before the Special Investigation Team on Tuesday. The team is investigating allegations of multiple rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala.
These content creators, identified as Manaf, Abhishek, and Jayanth T, were called because of their production linked to the controversy. They were accompanied by activist Girish Mattannavar, Vithal Gowda, and Pradeep. The inquiry has generated significant digital speculation.
The case hinges on the recovery of human remains, sparking accusations that have put the temple administrators in the spotlight. Investigators are meticulously examining both physical clues and digital content as more individuals could be summoned.
