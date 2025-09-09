Gurugram Man Arrested in Online Investment Fraud Case

A Gurugram man has been apprehended for allegedly defrauding another individual of Rs 3.5 lakh via a deceptive online investment scheme, according to police reports. The accused, Aditya Kumar from Basai Enclave, Gurugram, has admitted to his involvement in the scam.

The victim, Karan, a resident of New Usmanpur, east Delhi, was reportedly enticed by a social media handle that guaranteed lucrative returns on investments. Trusting the scheme, Karan transferred a total of Rs 3,55,017 into a designated bank account but never received any returns, realizing he had been conned.

Authorities discovered that the bank account, where Karan's funds were directed, was accessed via a mobile phone connected to Wi-Fi, leading investigators to Aditya Kumar. Following this lead, the police were able to apprehend him, confirming his role in the fraudulent operation.

