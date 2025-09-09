Left Menu

Gurugram Man Arrested in Online Investment Fraud Case

A Gurugram resident, Aditya Kumar, was arrested for defrauding Karan from Delhi of Rs 3.5 lakh through a fake online investment scheme. The scheme promised high returns but delivered none. An investigation traced the funds to Aditya's Wi-Fi-enabled mobile transactions leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:05 IST
Gurugram Man Arrested in Online Investment Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Gurugram man has been apprehended for allegedly defrauding another individual of Rs 3.5 lakh via a deceptive online investment scheme, according to police reports. The accused, Aditya Kumar from Basai Enclave, Gurugram, has admitted to his involvement in the scam.

The victim, Karan, a resident of New Usmanpur, east Delhi, was reportedly enticed by a social media handle that guaranteed lucrative returns on investments. Trusting the scheme, Karan transferred a total of Rs 3,55,017 into a designated bank account but never received any returns, realizing he had been conned.

Authorities discovered that the bank account, where Karan's funds were directed, was accessed via a mobile phone connected to Wi-Fi, leading investigators to Aditya Kumar. Following this lead, the police were able to apprehend him, confirming his role in the fraudulent operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan's Strategic Simplicity: Rashid Khan's Focus for Asia Cup Success

Afghanistan's Strategic Simplicity: Rashid Khan's Focus for Asia Cup Success

 United Arab Emirates
2
Nepal's Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Shake the Nation Amidst Political Upheaval

Nepal's Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Shake the Nation Amidst Political Upheaval

 India
3
Jharkhand Paves Way for Transgender Inclusivity with Comprehensive Survey

Jharkhand Paves Way for Transgender Inclusivity with Comprehensive Survey

 India
4
Bond Markets Remain Calm Amid French Government Chaos

Bond Markets Remain Calm Amid French Government Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High ESG scores don’t guarantee more accurate financial forecasts

Data and cost barriers blocking AI’s sustainable construction potential

Cloud-based AI platform boosts greenhouse crop monitoring

EHR system hacks surge as network servers and email become weak links

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025