Delhi Floods Spark Urgent Government Response and Compensation Plans
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced compensation for farmers affected by recent floods. After meeting with district magistrates, she outlined steps to support victims and restore normalcy. The government is actively aiding those impacted by the inundation to ensure the capital recovers swiftly.
On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a compensation plan for farmers impacted by the devastating floods that ravaged the region.
During a meeting with district magistrates from all 11 revenue districts, Gupta commended their diligence in handling the crisis and confirmed the government's commitment to assisting affected individuals.
Efforts are underway to assess the damage, with reports being collected to expedite aid delivery. The situation has also led to significant parts of the Yamuna River flooding low-lying areas, resulting in evacuations and the establishment of temporary shelters.
