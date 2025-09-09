Gujarat Assembly Applauds Operation Sindoor and GST Reforms

The Gujarat assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for their strategic execution of Operation Sindoor, initiated after terrorists attacked Pahalgam, killing 26 individuals, mostly tourists. The resolution highlighted the operation as a significant achievement in India's ongoing battle against terrorism.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the operation's success in countering Pakistan-based terrorism, attributing a successful defense strategy to initiatives like 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India.' These measures have reportedly modernized India's defense capabilities, including the use of indigenous drones and missiles to dismantle terror infrastructure swiftly.

Despite the support for Operation Sindoor, Congress leader Shailesh Parmar urged the government to acknowledge its shortcomings in preventing the initial attack. The assembly also congratulated Modi for GST reforms, reflecting bipartisan cooperation on economic policies. The assembly's resolutions received broad support, indicating a shared consensus on these pivotal national issues.