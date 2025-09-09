Inter-State Chain Snatchers Gang Busted in Thane
Police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have arrested three men linked to an inter-state chain-snatching gang. Among the arrested is a murder case suspect from Uttar Pradesh. Extensive CCTV analysis aided the operation, leading to the recovery of stolen items, including a country-made rifle and gold ornaments.
- Country:
- India
Police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have successfully dismantled an inter-state chain-snatching gang with the arrest of three individuals. Among those apprehended is a fugitive murder suspect from Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende on Tuesday.
The breakthrough came after a chain-snatching incident involving an elderly woman's gold chain in Dombivli on September 3. Police teams analyzed footage from 106 CCTV cameras, which led them to a stolen motorcycle from Pune, used in the crime.
The arrests were made in Sunil Nagar, Dombivli, where authorities recovered a country-made rifle, live rounds, stolen gold, and the stolen motorcycle. The total haul is valued at Rs 3.8 lakh. Charges have been filed for theft, robbery, and violations under the Arms Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- chain-snatching
- gang
- suspect
- Uttar Pradesh
- arrests
- police
- crime
- stolen
- jewelry
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Uncover Major Drug Cartel with Cross-Border Links
Punjab Police Crack Down on Pakistan-Linked Drug Cartel
Tragic Discovery: Farmer Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh Field
Notorious Criminal Mastermind Sunita Nabbed in Major Police Operation
Bomb Scare at Maulana Azad Medical College: Police Take Swift Action