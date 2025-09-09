Inter-State Chain Snatchers Gang Busted in Thane

Police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have successfully dismantled an inter-state chain-snatching gang with the arrest of three individuals. Among those apprehended is a fugitive murder suspect from Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende on Tuesday.

The breakthrough came after a chain-snatching incident involving an elderly woman's gold chain in Dombivli on September 3. Police teams analyzed footage from 106 CCTV cameras, which led them to a stolen motorcycle from Pune, used in the crime.

The arrests were made in Sunil Nagar, Dombivli, where authorities recovered a country-made rifle, live rounds, stolen gold, and the stolen motorcycle. The total haul is valued at Rs 3.8 lakh. Charges have been filed for theft, robbery, and violations under the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)