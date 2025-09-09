J&K Assembly Speaker Challenges False PSA Claims

In a recent development, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has firmly opposed PDP MLA Waheed Para's assertion that the assembly secretariat supported the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Addressing the claim, Rather stated that Waheed Para's comments were misleading, as the assembly has no power to authorize such arrests. The responsibility lies with the district magistrate, who must notify the assembly secretariat post-arrest, obligating it to inform other members.

The assembly secretariat issued a statement categorically denying any endorsement of Malik's detention. It clarified its role in maintaining transparency by communicating updates as outlined in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in J&K Assembly.