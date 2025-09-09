Left Menu

J&K Assembly Speaker Challenges False PSA Claims

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather refutes claims by PDP MLA Waheed Para, who alleged that the assembly secretariat endorsed the detention under PSA of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik. Rather emphasized that the secretariat merely informed assembly members about Malik's arrest, with no approving authority.

Updated: 09-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:00 IST
In a recent development, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has firmly opposed PDP MLA Waheed Para's assertion that the assembly secretariat supported the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Addressing the claim, Rather stated that Waheed Para's comments were misleading, as the assembly has no power to authorize such arrests. The responsibility lies with the district magistrate, who must notify the assembly secretariat post-arrest, obligating it to inform other members.

The assembly secretariat issued a statement categorically denying any endorsement of Malik's detention. It clarified its role in maintaining transparency by communicating updates as outlined in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in J&K Assembly.

