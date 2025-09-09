Left Menu

Inheritance Dispute: Kapoor Children Challenge Estate Will

Karisma Kapoor's children have approached the Delhi High Court to contest the will of their late father, Sunjay Kapur, alleging his assets are unjustly left to their stepmother, Priya Kapur. They claim the will is fabricated and seek an equitable distribution of the Rs 30,000 crore estate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:21 IST
Inheritance Dispute: Kapoor Children Challenge Estate Will
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The children of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor are embroiled in a legal battle over the inheritance of their late father, Sunjay Kapur. They have moved the Delhi High Court to contest his purported will, which reportedly bequeaths his entire estate, valued at Rs 30,000 crore, to their stepmother, Priya Kapur.

The lawsuit, expected to be heard on September 10, asserts that neither the children nor those around Sunjay had any knowledge of this will's existence. The plaintiffs argue that Priya Kapur's conduct suggests the will is fraudulent and manufactured.

The children, through their legal representative—their mother, Karisma Kapoor—seek a partition of the estate, a full accounting of their father's assets at the time of his death, and a permanent injunction to prevent their stepmother from unjustly benefiting from the contested will.

TRENDING

1
SBI Chairman Emphasizes Need for Revitalized Private Investment

SBI Chairman Emphasizes Need for Revitalized Private Investment

 India
2
U.S. LNG Demand Stays Strong Amidst China-Russia Gas Deals Concerns

U.S. LNG Demand Stays Strong Amidst China-Russia Gas Deals Concerns

 Global
3
ED Cracks Down on DHFL: Rs 186 Crore Assets Attached in Loan Fraud Case

ED Cracks Down on DHFL: Rs 186 Crore Assets Attached in Loan Fraud Case

 India
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Vice Presidential Vote Counting

High-Stakes Showdown: Vice Presidential Vote Counting

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025