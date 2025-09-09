Inheritance Dispute: Kapoor Children Challenge Estate Will

The children of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor are embroiled in a legal battle over the inheritance of their late father, Sunjay Kapur. They have moved the Delhi High Court to contest his purported will, which reportedly bequeaths his entire estate, valued at Rs 30,000 crore, to their stepmother, Priya Kapur.

The lawsuit, expected to be heard on September 10, asserts that neither the children nor those around Sunjay had any knowledge of this will's existence. The plaintiffs argue that Priya Kapur's conduct suggests the will is fraudulent and manufactured.

The children, through their legal representative—their mother, Karisma Kapoor—seek a partition of the estate, a full accounting of their father's assets at the time of his death, and a permanent injunction to prevent their stepmother from unjustly benefiting from the contested will.