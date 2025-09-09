Tensions Escalate in Gaza As Israel Urges Full Evacuation

The Israeli military has issued a full evacuation notice for Gaza City as it plans an expanded offensive in the northern enclave. The alert, marking the first such comprehensive warning in this conflict, comes amid worsening conditions for hundreds of thousands residing in the area.

On Tuesday, Associated Press reporters observed a larger flow of vehicles moving from north to south Gaza, carrying people and supplies, despite the lack of a mass evacuation. Israel claims to have demolished multiple towers used by Hamas, amidst ongoing military actions.

Protests have erupted in response to the evacuation orders, with many Palestinians, including medical staff, vowing to remain. Meanwhile, the United Nations reports severe challenges for those wishing to relocate due to prohibitive costs and saturated displacement sites.