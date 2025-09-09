Deadly ADF Attack in Congo: A Grim Escalation

In a brutal overnight attack in Eastern Congo, at least 60 civilians were killed by rebels affiliated with the Islamic State group, marking one of the deadliest assaults in recent history. The attack occurred in Ntoyo, North Kivu, during a burial gathering, as confirmed by local administration officials.

The attackers, believed to be from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), used machetes to carry out the massacre, leaving a community devastated. Survivors recounted the horror, emphasizing the rebels' physical intimidation and the subsequent chaos that unfolded.

This horrific incident underscores the ongoing security crisis in the region, further compounded by ongoing conflicts, including tensions with the Rwanda-backed M23 group. As international and local forces attempt to curb the violence, the Congolese people continue to endure profound suffering.

