Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Progress: A Model for Social Justice

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has sharply criticized the BJP government at the Center and the previous AIADMK regime, praising the DMK's emphasis on progress and social justice.

At a government function in Kancheepuram, Stalin underscored the success of Tamil Nadu's Dravidian model governance, attributing it to Chief Minister M K Stalin's leadership. The state's innovative schemes, particularly the Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme, have drawn admiration beyond its borders.

Udhayanidhi emphasized that Tamil Nadu's government serves as a model for others, distributing welfare assistance worth Rs 215 crore and highlighting development projects worth over Rs 37.72 crore. He presented the DMK government as an alternative to what he termed the oppressive BJP and servile AIADMK regimes.