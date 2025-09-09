Aid and Resilience: Modi's Rs 1,600 Crore Boost to Flood-hit Punjab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1,600 crore financial aid for flood-hit Punjab during a visit to assess the damage. The assistance complements an existing Rs 12,000 crore fund. Modi emphasized a comprehensive recovery plan, including rebuilding homes and rehabilitating affected areas, highlighting government solidarity with affected families.
In response to the devastating floods in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant financial aid package of Rs 1,600 crore. During a visit to the flood-ravaged region, Modi evaluated the extensive damage and pledged comprehensive recovery efforts.
This announcement comes on top of an already allocated Rs 12,000 crore fund for the region. Speaking from Gurdaspur, one of the hardest-hit districts, Modi assured that rebuilding homes, restoring infrastructure like highways, and assisting the agriculture sector will be priorities.
The PM's visit underscored the federal government's commitment to support Punjab during this crisis. Condolences were offered to families who lost loved ones, and Modi expressed solidarity with affected residents, while promising continued collaboration with state officials to restore normalcy.
