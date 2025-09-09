UN Appeals for Emergency Aid After Devastating Afghan Earthquake

The United Nations is urgently appealing for almost USD 140 million to assist nearly 500,000 people affected by a catastrophic earthquake in eastern Afghanistan. The quake struck on August 31, reading 6.0 in magnitude, with subsequent aftershocks resulting in over 2,200 fatalities according to Afghan authorities.

Remote and difficult-to-access terrain in the affected regions has hindered relief efforts, with helicopters being the only means of reaching some of these areas. According to a UN statement, the emergency response plan aims to support provinces such as Kunar, Laghman, and Nangarhar, where health facilities are overstretched, and thousands are injured.

As winter approaches, the UN's Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Indrika Ratwatte, underscores the urgency, pointing out the need for international solidarity. Relief efforts are ongoing, providing crucial food, shelter, and medical care, with the response plan extending until the year's end to bolster operations, especially in elevated areas.