Villagers Cage Forest Staff Amid Tiger Turmoil
Villagers in Chamarajanagar allegedly detained forest staff in a tiger trap cage in protest of their unsuccessful efforts to capture a tiger roaming Bommalapur village. Repeated sightings of the tiger heightened fears among residents, prompting desperate measures after previous local tigress fatalities.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, villagers in Chamarajanagar district reportedly took forest officials hostage, placing them in a cage meant for a tiger. The incident followed the failure of efforts to capture the big cat that had been causing alarm in Bommalapur village.
According to the forest department, the tiger ventured into the area from nearby forests around a month ago. Despite the forest officials' attempts to capture it using bait, the animal eluded them, leading to increasing agitation among the villagers.
Frustrated by what they perceived as inaction, villagers resorted to drastic measures, allegedly detaining the officials in protest. The area previously witnessed the death of a tigress and her cubs earlier in June, adding to local tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Assembly Passes Controversial Anti-Conversion Bill Amidst Opposition Protests
Tensions Rise: Doda Protests Highlight Political Conflict
Turmoil in Nepal: Russia Monitors Anti-Government Protests
Global News Round-Up: Political Shifts, Protests, and Power Struggles
Nepal Army's Call for Unity Amidst Rising Protests