Suspicious Duo Apprehended in Pilibhit: Investigation Underway

In Pilibhit's Bisalpur area, two men have been taken into custody after raising suspicions among locals and a Hindu Mahasabha unit. Identified as Anjunath and Cheranath, they were alleged to have behaved suspiciously while asking for alms. Police are investigating, with legal action pending findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the Bisalpur area of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, two men have been detained following claims of suspicious behavior by local shopkeepers and a Hindu Mahasabha unit. On Tuesday, the men were apprehended by locals and handed over to police authorities, officials have stated.

Identified as Anjunath and Cheranath, there is further intrigue as police reportedly found the word "Shahid" inscribed on one of their hands. Bisalpur police station chief Sanjeev Kumar Shukla noted that they are under interrogation, with documents and materials in their possession currently under verification. The police assure that legal proceedings will be dependent on investigative outcomes.

Authorities report that the duo had been soliciting alms near shops and alleys, raising local suspicions about their intentions. The intervention by Hindu Mahasabha workers led to the handover of the men to police, with the organization's town president, Sunil Awasthi, expressing concerns over a potential criminal plot.

