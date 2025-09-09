NeGD and IIM Calcutta Conclude 3rd Training Batch on Digital Governance

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC), has successfully concluded the third batch of its high-impact training programme on ‘Digital Governance & Data Management’. The programme was conducted at the IIM Calcutta campus from September 8–10, 2025, bringing together senior administrators from across India for an intensive capacity-building experience.

Building on Previous Success

Following the strong momentum generated by the first two cohorts, this third session convened 28 senior government officials from across the country. Participants represented a broad spectrum of governance institutions, including Central Line Ministries and State Departments from New Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and West Bengal.

The initiative is an integral component of the Capacity Building Scheme under the Digital India Programme, which aims to create a digitally empowered bureaucracy capable of driving citizen-centric governance.

Objectives of the Programme

The 2.5-day customized training was designed to strengthen leadership skills in digital transformation and equip India’s senior bureaucrats with tools to leverage data as a strategic asset. The course provided both conceptual frameworks and hands-on insights into managing governance in an increasingly digital and data-driven environment.

The programme’s goals included:

Empowering officials with strategic knowledge in digital governance and emerging technologies .

Enhancing their ability to design and implement data-driven public policies .

Building a cadre of leaders capable of ensuring cybersecurity, privacy, and trust in governance systems.

Creating champions of citizen-centric digital services aligned with the vision of Digital India.

Key Curriculum Focus Areas

The curriculum was carefully tailored to meet contemporary challenges faced by Indian administrators, and covered four major domains:

Advanced Data Governance – Frameworks and global best practices for managing national digital assets, ensuring interoperability, and creating robust data ecosystems. Cybersecurity and Privacy – Strategies for implementing advanced security measures, safeguarding citizen data, and complying with evolving privacy regulations. Data-Driven Decision Making – Techniques for using analytics and big data insights to enhance policy-making, monitor impact, and transform organizational efficiency. Digital Leadership – Approaches to lead change, foster innovation, and deliver inclusive and scalable e-governance projects.

Impact and Engagement

The interactive programme encouraged deep engagement between participants and faculty, with senior officials contributing real-world insights from their respective departments. These discussions not only enriched the classroom experience but also provided cross-state and cross-ministry learning opportunities, strengthening collaborative approaches to governance.

Participants highlighted how the programme’s mix of academic rigour and practical applicability offered them a roadmap for implementing data-first strategies in their organizations.

Strategic Relevance

This training aligns with the government’s vision of building a pervasive digital ecosystem that ensures accessible, transparent, and efficient citizen services. As India accelerates its transition to becoming a digital-first economy, capacity-building initiatives like these will be vital in ensuring that administrators have the skills and leadership capabilities to drive the change.

The programme also supports the government’s emphasis on data as a national resource, ensuring that officials are equipped to balance innovation with security and privacy.

Looking Ahead

With the conclusion of this third batch, NeGD and IIMC plan to expand the initiative further, making it a cornerstone of continuous learning and leadership development for India’s senior bureaucracy. Future batches are expected to deepen focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and other frontier technologies, ensuring that India’s governance framework remains at the forefront of global innovation.

The collaboration between NeGD and IIM Calcutta continues to set a benchmark for executive education in digital governance, reflecting India’s commitment to nurturing a forward-looking administrative ecosystem capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving digital society.