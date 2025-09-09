Belarus has strongly criticized the Czech Republic's decision to expel one of its diplomats, labeling it as unfounded and unfriendly. This diplomatic spat comes amidst increased scrutiny and strain on Belarus's relations with its European neighbors.

The development was also accompanied by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's announcement concerning the arrest of a Belarusian spy and the planned expulsion of a Belarusian diplomat from Warsaw. Poland's actions are a response to what it perceives as Belarusian aggression, compounded by Russia-led military activities in Belarus.

The Czech decision cited the discovery of a Belarusian intelligence network. It reflects broader European tensions with Belarus, exacerbated by its support for Russia's military actions in the region, particularly the controversial 2022 Ukraine invasion, which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has tactically supported without direct involvement of his country's forces.

