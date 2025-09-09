Delhi Court Takes Action: Contempt Proceedings Against Police Official

A court in Delhi has initiated contempt proceedings against a police official for failing to comply with its orders to register an FIR against a private company and several MCD officials. This move underscores the court's determination to enforce its directives and ensure justice is served.

Judicial Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor was overseeing a case wherein the court had previously instructed Rajveer Singh, the station house officer of Vikaspuri, to file charges of theft and common intention against Pineview Technology Pvt Ltd and implicated MCD officials. Allegations by Sushil Kumar Gupta, whose vehicle was allegedly unlawfully seized, led to these directives.

Despite the court's orders on September 1 and 3, the FIR was not registered, prompting the court to take a stringent approach, highlighting the SHO's lapse as a clear disregard for the judicial process. Magistrate Kapoor has thus sanctioned contempt proceedings under relevant legal codes to address this breach of judicial authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)