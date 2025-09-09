India's Governance Model: Bridging Citizens and Government Via Technology
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized India's governance model, focusing on technology to connect citizens with government. Meeting with Madagascar's Minister, he discussed training Madagascar's civil servants in India's practices. Digital reforms like CPGRAMS and financial inclusion through the JAM Trinity were highlighted.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized India's governance advancements in a meeting with Madagascar's Minister of Labour, Hanitra Fitiavana Razakaboana, on Tuesday. The focus was on enhancing transparency and efficiency through technology-driven reforms.
India's citizen grievance redressal platform, CPGRAMS, which utilizes AI for complaint resolution, was highlighted as a key reform. The move to digital services aims to reduce delays and corruption, with over 85% of government services now available online.
The discussion also covered pension reforms via digital certificates, property digitization using drones, and the role of the JAM Trinity in financial inclusion and digital payments. Madagascar expressed interest in furthering their cooperation, noting India's leadership in digital transactions and governance innovations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SA Ramps Up Cannabis, Hemp Industry with Policy Reforms and Export Focus
Governor Calls for Reforms at Central University of Odisha
SA Pushes Growth With Reforms, Infrastructure Spend and Greylist Exit Plans
District commissioners empowered to serve 10-day notice to suspected foreigners, decide on citizenship post deadline: Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Next-Gen GST Reforms: India’s Economic Game-Changer