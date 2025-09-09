India's Governance Model: Bridging Citizens and Government Via Technology

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized India's governance advancements in a meeting with Madagascar's Minister of Labour, Hanitra Fitiavana Razakaboana, on Tuesday. The focus was on enhancing transparency and efficiency through technology-driven reforms.

India's citizen grievance redressal platform, CPGRAMS, which utilizes AI for complaint resolution, was highlighted as a key reform. The move to digital services aims to reduce delays and corruption, with over 85% of government services now available online.

The discussion also covered pension reforms via digital certificates, property digitization using drones, and the role of the JAM Trinity in financial inclusion and digital payments. Madagascar expressed interest in furthering their cooperation, noting India's leadership in digital transactions and governance innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)