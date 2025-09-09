Left Menu

Dismantling Gang Warfare: Arrests in Delhi's Criminal Underworld

Delhi police have arrested two members of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang targeting rivals from the Gogi gang. The accused, Deepak Guliya and Sahil, were apprehended with weapons. The operation was part of an ongoing effort to curb gang violence in the city, which has escalated in recent years.

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have apprehended two alleged sharpshooters associated with the Tillu Tajpuriya gang. Their capture comes amid ongoing efforts to suppress factional violence between opposing gangs within the city's complex criminal underworld.

The detained individuals, Deepak Guliya, aged 28, and Sahil, also known as Lara, aged 24, were taken into custody during a calculated police raid in Rohini's Sector 36. Both were reportedly involved in assassination plots against members of the rival Gogi gang.

Upon interrogation, it was disclosed that gangster operations have persisted under the leadership of Deepak Pakasmia, currently operating from abroad. The duo was equipped with semi-automatic pistols, and their arrest has highlighted the city's persistent struggle with organized crime.

