Court Orders FIR Against TV Anchor for Alleged Hate Speech

A court has instructed police to file an FIR against TV anchor Anjana Om Kashyap, following a complaint by Azad Adhikar Sena president Amitabh Thakur. Thakur accuses Kashyap of distorting historical facts and promoting class animosity during a televised program, potentially impacting national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has directed the police to register an FIR based on a complaint lodged by Amitabh Thakur, the national president of Azad Adhikar Sena. Thakur accuses Anjana Om Kashyap, an anchor with Aaj Tak, of instigating hatred during a televised program.

The court order specifies that the next hearing is scheduled for September 30. Thakur, a former IPS officer, contends that Kashyap's show, titled 'Why the purpose of India's partition was not fulfilled,' manipulated historical narrative, inciting animosity and endangering the country's unity.

Thakur demands legal action under Sections 196 and 197 of the BNS, alleging the program fanned class antagonism while undermining national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

