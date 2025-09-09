Left Menu

Bikaji Foods MD Summoned Amid Rajasthan Premier League Probe

Bikaji Foods International's Managing Director has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an investigation into the Rajasthan Premier League. The company assures full cooperation and states it participated solely as a sponsor with no financial impact anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:41 IST
Bikaji Foods MD Summoned Amid Rajasthan Premier League Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bikaji Foods International's Managing Director as part of an investigation into the Rajasthan Premier League, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The summons, connected to the ongoing probe by the Rajasthan Cricket Association, requests the director's in-person appearance under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Bikaji Foods insists it is not in default and intends to cooperate fully with authorities. It emphasizes that their involvement in the league was purely as a sponsor and unrelated to the event's management or operations. The company reiterated its transparency, stating all sponsorship payments were properly documented and executed through banking channels.

In a later statement, Bikaji clarified that their contribution to the Rajasthan Premier League was a legitimate business activity, aimed at enhancing brand visibility. Complete transaction records have been maintained for scrutiny, indicating no ulterior motives behind the sponsorship. Currently, there is no expected financial impact on Bikaji Foods from this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
C P Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory Celebrated Across Jharkhand

C P Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory Celebrated Across Jharkhand

 India
2
Punjab Ministers Deem Central Flood Relief Aid as Insult

Punjab Ministers Deem Central Flood Relief Aid as Insult

 India
3
French President Emmanuel Macron names Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu as France's new prime minister, reports AP.

French President Emmanuel Macron names Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu as...

 Global
4
Egypt's World Cup Quest Stalled with Draw Against Burkina Faso

Egypt's World Cup Quest Stalled with Draw Against Burkina Faso

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025