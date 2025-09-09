The Return of Russia's Warriors: Challenges Ahead

Azamat Iskaliyev, a Russian citizen convicted of domestic murder, was released early to fight in Ukraine. His case has shed light on the challenges Russia may encounter as its soldiers, including pardoned convicts, return from the frontlines.

The return of these veterans, many with harrowing wartime experiences, could lead to increased violence and social discontent. The Kremlin is keenly aware of this potential risk, striving to avert the political instability similar to what followed the Soviet-Afghan war.

Strategic policies and programs are being crafted to reintegrate these veterans, aiming to convert wartime service into civilian leadership roles. However, with a significant number of returnees being former convicts, the challenge remains significant and complex.

