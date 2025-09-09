Assam Cabinet Approves Rapid Procedure for 'Foreigners' Expulsion

On Tuesday, the Assam cabinet approved a standard operating procedure (SOP) to streamline the expulsion of 'foreigners' under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that district commissioners and additional district commissioners are now authorized to serve a 10-day notice to suspected foreigners, demanding proof of citizenship.

Sarma explained that this new procedure allows quicker expulsion orders compared to the traditional route through the Foreigners' Tribunals. If officials determine a person is a foreigner, an expulsion order is issued, bypassing the tribunals for efficiency. The SOP was established following a Supreme Court order and guidance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The move aims to address ongoing illegal immigration issues affecting indigenous populations. However, pending cases in Foreigners' Tribunals remain unaffected by this decision. In addition to immigration matters, the cabinet approved financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh for monsoon relief and agreed to amend agricultural marketing laws to benefit small farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)