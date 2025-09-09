Odisha Court Delivers Justice: 20-Year Sentence in Rape Case

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for the rape of a married woman six years prior.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak handed down the sentence and imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on the convict, according to Special Public Prosecutor Manaranjan Pattnaik.

The crime occurred on October 3, 2019, in a village under Rasgovindpur Police Station when the woman was home alone. The judgment relied on the victim's account, testimony from 11 witnesses, and corroborating medical reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)