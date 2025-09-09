Canada and Spain Secure Classified Info Exchange Agreement
Canada and Spain have signed a legally binding agreement to exchange classified information, improving access to defense markets and technologies. This replaces a non-binding arrangement from 2011 and benefits Canada by enhancing its capabilities and cooperation with Spain.
- Country:
- Canada
Canada and Spain have reached a crucial agreement aimed at establishing a legally binding framework for the exchange of classified information between the two nations. Announced on Tuesday, this accord supersedes a previous non-binding arrangement from 2011.
The Canadian government emphasized that the newly signed agreement will significantly benefit Canada by providing improved access to defense markets and technologies. This advancement is expected to bolster Canada's capabilities and cooperation with Spain.
According to a statement from Canada's public services ministry, the agreement marks a notable step forward in the two countries' defense collaboration and information exchange.
