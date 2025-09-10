Left Menu

Mantralaya Job Scam: Arrest Unveils Fraud Network

Lawrence Henry was arrested for allegedly defrauding people by promising government jobs at Mantralaya, Maharashtra, conducting fake interviews and medical tests. He is said to have deceived over 200 unemployed youths. Complaints have been filed in several locations, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-09-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 00:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended Lawrence Henry for allegedly masterminding a job scam that duped numerous individuals out of substantial sums by promising them employment at Mantralaya, Maharashtra's government hub.

According to officials, Henry, in collaboration with six others, orchestrated phony interviews and medical check-ups, exploiting unaware job seekers. The ruse included conducting fake interviews inside the ministry premises, complete with forged identity cards and misleading nameplates.

This fraudulent operation is suspected of affecting over 200 young job aspirants in Maharashtra. Complaints have been filed across multiple districts, and law enforcement agencies are intensifying their investigations to eliminate the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

