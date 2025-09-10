Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrike on Qatar Sparks Global Outrage

Israel's latest airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar has intensified Middle East tensions. The controversial attack, viewed as 'state terrorism' by Qatar, has endangered peace negotiations traditionally mediated by the small Gulf state.

Though supported by U.S. President Donald Trump as a necessary move against Hamas, the attack faced condemnation from countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and the European Union. The offensive creates a roadblock in achieving a ceasefire and jeopardizes international diplomatic efforts.

With Qatar hosting crucial U.S. military bases, this escalation highlights the complex geopolitical strains. Israel's actions have stirred unease worldwide as Gaza City prepares for further military onslaught, causing fears of a humanitarian crisis among Palestinian civilians and wavering public support within Israel.