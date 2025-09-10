Stalemate in St. Louis: Boeing's Defense Strike Enters Sixth Week
Boeing Defense and the machinists' union failed to resolve a contract dispute, with 3,200 workers on strike for six weeks. The company plans to hire replacements to maintain production. Boeing's defense division has invested heavily in facilities and is competing for new military contracts.
A contract dispute between Boeing Defense and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers remains unresolved, with a strike now in its sixth week. About 3,200 St. Louis-area workers are on hold, impacting the assembly of key military aircraft.
Efforts to resume negotiations included involvement from a federal mediator but concluded swiftly, with both sides accusing each other of inflexibility. 'The company wasn't serious about finding a way to end the strike,' said IAM officials. Meanwhile, Boeing accused the union of demanding unreasonable terms.
Boeing continues its focus on a contingency plan, including hiring replacement workers, to sustain production at their facilities. This comes amidst significant investment in local manufacturing capabilities and competition for lucrative military contracts.
