Stalemate in St. Louis: Boeing's Defense Strike Enters Sixth Week

A contract dispute between Boeing Defense and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers remains unresolved, with a strike now in its sixth week. About 3,200 St. Louis-area workers are on hold, impacting the assembly of key military aircraft.

Efforts to resume negotiations included involvement from a federal mediator but concluded swiftly, with both sides accusing each other of inflexibility. 'The company wasn't serious about finding a way to end the strike,' said IAM officials. Meanwhile, Boeing accused the union of demanding unreasonable terms.

Boeing continues its focus on a contingency plan, including hiring replacement workers, to sustain production at their facilities. This comes amidst significant investment in local manufacturing capabilities and competition for lucrative military contracts.