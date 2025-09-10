Drone Strike Controversy: The Global Sumud Flotilla's Mission to Gaza

The Global Sumud Flotilla, an international humanitarian initiative dedicated to delivering essential aid to Gaza, reported that one of its boats was targeted by a drone at a port in Tunisia, marking the second such incident in two days.

This development comes as the flotilla, composed of civilian vessels, seeks to disrupt Israel's naval blockade and provide vital supplies to the war-torn Gaza region. The organization's spokesperson accused Israel of orchestrating the drone strikes, saying that these acts violate international law and will not deter their mission.

In response to the attack, demonstrations erupted near the Tunisian port, with protesters waving Palestinian flags and voicing dissent against Israel and the U.S. The flotilla, supported by various international delegations, remains determined to proceed with their humanitarian efforts despite the rising aggressions.