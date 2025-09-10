Left Menu

Justice for Balasore: Unraveling the Tragic Self-Immolation Case

The Odisha Police Crime Branch has filed a charge sheet against multiple accused in the tragic self-immolation death of a 20-year-old female student from FM College, Balasore, following alleged sexual harassment. The case remains open with ongoing investigations, involving significant evidence, including digital data and witness statements.

The Odisha Police Crime Branch has filed a comprehensive charge sheet against several accused individuals linked to the self-immolation death of a 20-year-old female student from FM College in Balasore. The Crime Against Women and Children Wing of the state police submitted the 504-page charge sheet, which includes statements from 120 witnesses, to the sub-divisional judicial magistrate court in Balasore.

Key evidences have been gathered, including digital proofs from various gadgets, and further investigations remain active. The tragic incident unfolded on July 12 when the young student set herself ablaze to demand justice, following alleged sexual misconduct by her department head. She succumbed to her injuries on July 14, prompting national outrage.

Arrests include assistant professor Samira Kumar Sahoo and former principal Dillip Ghose, charged with abetment to suicide. The Crime Branch's probe resulted in further arrests on August 3, implicating members of ABVP, and other individuals. The case, highlighting significant societal issues, continues to unfold.

