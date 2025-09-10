Historic Watts Peninsula Reserve to Open on Wellington’s Miramar Peninsula

A long-awaited public reserve will soon be established on the northern tip of Wellington’s Miramar Peninsula, known as Te Motu Kairangi, following the official transfer of land to the Department of Conservation (DOC). Conservation Minister Tama Potaka and Land Information Minister Chris Penk confirmed the announcement, marking the fulfilment of a promise first made more than a decade ago.

A Landmark of Cultural and Historical Importance

The 72-hectare site, known as Watts Peninsula or Mātai Moana, carries deep cultural, ecological, and historical significance. For centuries, it has been home to pā sites and wāhi tapu (sacred sites) of importance to mana whenua. Later, in the colonial and modern eras, the area was fortified with military defence structures, including Fort Ballance, which played a strategic role from the 1880s through the Second World War.

“Watts Peninsula is a prominent landmark with enormous cultural and historical value for many New Zealanders,” Minister Potaka said. “The creation of this reserve ensures these stories and landscapes are preserved for future generations.”

Minister Penk added that the establishment of the reserve honours a commitment made in 2011: “The Watts Peninsula public reserve was first promised to the people of Wellington and New Zealand over a decade ago. Today, we are finally delivering on that promise.”

Governance Through a Charitable Trust

Management of the reserve will be overseen by a charitable trust, with trustees appointed by Wellington City Council, Taranaki Whānui, and DOC. The Trust will be tasked with ensuring the land is protected, preserved, and promoted as a site of ecological, historical, and cultural significance.

“Ongoing funding for the operation and maintenance of the reserve will be provided by Wellington City Council and Taranaki Whānui, through the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust,” Potaka explained. “This partnership reflects the importance of co-governance and shared responsibility for safeguarding heritage and natural values.”

Restoring Ecology and Protecting Heritage

The reserve will serve multiple roles: conserving indigenous flora and fauna, preserving historic fortifications and cultural sites, and offering opportunities for education and recreation. The regeneration of native vegetation will enhance biodiversity, while the protection of military and Māori heritage sites will ensure the peninsula’s layered history is accessible to all.

Potaka highlighted the broader vision: “Establishing this reserve offers an opportunity to regenerate Watts Peninsula for the benefit of New Zealanders and international visitors alike, while protecting the unique character of Te Motu Kairangi.”

Looking Ahead

An official opening of the Watts Peninsula Reserve will take place once preparations are complete and the area is ready for public access. Once open, the site is expected to become a significant draw for locals and tourists, adding to Wellington’s reputation as a city that celebrates both its natural environment and cultural heritage.

This long-anticipated development represents not only the creation of a new public space but also the preservation of an important piece of Aotearoa’s history and identity.