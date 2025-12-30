Covert Strike: U.S. Targets Venezuelan Drug Dock

President Donald Trump announced on Monday a significant strike by the U.S. in Venezuela, targeting an area known for loading illegal drugs onto boats. This marks the first publicized American land operation in Venezuela since efforts to pressure President Nicolas Maduro began.

The precise location of the attack remains undisclosed, and it's unclear which branch of the U.S. government executed it. When questioned whether the CIA was involved, Trump withheld specific details, although sources suggest the agency conducted a drone strike at a Venezuelan port.

This operation allegedly aimed at a dock used by the Tren de Aragua gang for drug trafficking. Despite U.S. acknowledgment of past similar missions, the Venezuelan government has not commented, and no independent verification from Venezuela has surfaced. Trump's administration continues to heighten pressure on Maduro, particularly focusing on combating drug smuggling.

