Left Menu

Covert Strike: U.S. Targets Venezuelan Drug Dock

President Donald Trump announced a covert U.S. operation targeting a Venezuelan site involved in drug trafficking. While details remain scarce, reports suggest the CIA conducted a drone strike at a port facility suspected of facilitating drug movement by the Tren de Aragua gang. The incident signals increased U.S. pressure on Maduro's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 07:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 07:27 IST
Covert Strike: U.S. Targets Venezuelan Drug Dock

President Donald Trump announced on Monday a significant strike by the U.S. in Venezuela, targeting an area known for loading illegal drugs onto boats. This marks the first publicized American land operation in Venezuela since efforts to pressure President Nicolas Maduro began.

The precise location of the attack remains undisclosed, and it's unclear which branch of the U.S. government executed it. When questioned whether the CIA was involved, Trump withheld specific details, although sources suggest the agency conducted a drone strike at a Venezuelan port.

This operation allegedly aimed at a dock used by the Tren de Aragua gang for drug trafficking. Despite U.S. acknowledgment of past similar missions, the Venezuelan government has not commented, and no independent verification from Venezuela has surfaced. Trump's administration continues to heighten pressure on Maduro, particularly focusing on combating drug smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sydney Shooting Shocks Nation: Father-Son Duo Act Alone

Sydney Shooting Shocks Nation: Father-Son Duo Act Alone

 Global
2
Khaleda Zia: The End of an Era in Bangladeshi Politics

Khaleda Zia: The End of an Era in Bangladeshi Politics

 Bangladesh
3
Tensions Soar as China's Military Drills Encircle Taiwan

Tensions Soar as China's Military Drills Encircle Taiwan

 Global
4
End of an Era: Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away

End of an Era: Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025