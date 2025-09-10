Poland Scrambles Defense Amid NATO Airspace Violations

Poland urgently mobilized its air defense systems in response to drones entering its airspace, following a Russian aerial assault in neighboring Ukraine. This incursion represents a significant escalation as Poland joins the fray in defense of its airspace, collaboratively moving with NATO forces.

Polish authorities, staying in concert with NATO officials, have called an emergency council meeting to strategize on the emerging threat. Drones reportedly breached Polish airspace and were consequently neutralized, with efforts underway to secure crash sites. Citizens have been advised to remain indoors.

The situation has heightened tensions in the region, prompting heightened security measures, including the temporary closure of key airports and border checks with Belarus. The ongoing Russian military maneuvers pose an escalating concern for NATO allies, stirring international diplomatic dialogues and defense recalibrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)