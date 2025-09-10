Putin's Bold Moves: Russian Drones in Poland

In a stark warning, Ukraine's foreign minister pointed to Russian drones crossing into Poland amid an ongoing attack on Ukraine, underscoring President Vladimir Putin's blatant defiance. This aggression prompts a critical call for enhanced air defense systems in NATO nations.

Speaking on the social media platform X, Andrii Sybiha criticized Putin's continued escalation and expansion of the conflict, stating that the Russian leader is not only testing the West's patience but also broadening the war's scope beyond Ukraine.

Sybiha urged for immediate action to enable partner countries to deploy air defense systems capable of intercepting such threats in Ukrainian airspace, particularly those nearing NATO's borders, to safeguard regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)