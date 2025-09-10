Left Menu

Putin's Bold Moves: Russian Drones in Poland

Ukraine's foreign minister highlights the implications of Russian drones entering Poland during an attack on Ukraine, alleging it shows Putin's defiance and the necessity for NATO to bolster air defense in neighboring nations to counter increasing threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-09-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 10:55 IST
Putin's Bold Moves: Russian Drones in Poland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a stark warning, Ukraine's foreign minister pointed to Russian drones crossing into Poland amid an ongoing attack on Ukraine, underscoring President Vladimir Putin's blatant defiance. This aggression prompts a critical call for enhanced air defense systems in NATO nations.

Speaking on the social media platform X, Andrii Sybiha criticized Putin's continued escalation and expansion of the conflict, stating that the Russian leader is not only testing the West's patience but also broadening the war's scope beyond Ukraine.

Sybiha urged for immediate action to enable partner countries to deploy air defense systems capable of intercepting such threats in Ukrainian airspace, particularly those nearing NATO's borders, to safeguard regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poland Thwarts Russian Drones: A NATO Airspace Alert

Poland Thwarts Russian Drones: A NATO Airspace Alert

 Global
2
Europe at the Crossroads: Energy Security and New Dependencies

Europe at the Crossroads: Energy Security and New Dependencies

 Global
3
Royal Enfield Slashes Prices on 350cc Bikes

Royal Enfield Slashes Prices on 350cc Bikes

 India
4
Indian Shooters Struggle in ISSF World Cup Amid Chinese Dominance

Indian Shooters Struggle in ISSF World Cup Amid Chinese Dominance

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025