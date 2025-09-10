UN Experts Warn Israel Against Threats to Global Sumud Flotilla Delivering Gaza Aid

United Nations human rights experts have issued a sharp warning to Israel, urging it to cease all threats against the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian-led humanitarian mission attempting to deliver life-saving aid to Gaza. They stressed that any attempt to block or attack the flotilla would constitute a serious breach of international law and humanitarian principles.

Humanitarian Mission Born of International Inaction

On 31 August 2025, the Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Barcelona, with over 50 vessels carrying activists and human rights defenders from 44 countries. The ships are transporting critical humanitarian supplies, including food, medicine, and baby formula, destined for civilians in Gaza suffering under Israel’s blockade. A second wave of ships is expected to depart from Tunisia in the coming days, joining vessels already en route from Italy, Greece, and other Mediterranean ports.

The experts noted that the flotilla was organized because of the international community’s failure to ensure unimpeded humanitarian aid delivery. “Civil society activists would not be compelled to risk their lives at sea if the General Assembly or Security Council had taken decisive action to guarantee safe humanitarian corridors into Gaza,” the experts said.

Rising Threats and Risks of Reprisals

The UN experts expressed grave concern for the safety of hundreds of flotilla participants. They recalled the June 2025 attack against the ship Madaleen, in which activists were detained under harsh conditions. They also raised alarm about threats issued on 1 September by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who reportedly presented a plan to halt the flotilla.

Ben-Gvir described the flotilla as “an attempt to support Hamas and trample Israeli sovereignty,” proposing measures that include:

Prolonged detention of activists in Ketziot and Damon prisons , facilities typically reserved for so-called “security prisoners.”

Denial of basic needs and communications for detainees.

Confiscation and repurposing of the flotilla’s ships.

The experts condemned such measures as unlawful, warning that they would amount to collective punishment, intimidation, and reprisals against human rights defenders.

Blockade of Gaza: A Humanitarian and Legal Crisis

Under international law, Gaza remains occupied territory, meaning Israel retains obligations as an occupying power. For 17 years, Israel has maintained a comprehensive blockade that has severely restricted food, fuel, medical supplies, building materials, and humanitarian assistance. The blockade, which has devastated daily life for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, has been described by UN agencies as a form of collective punishment prohibited under international humanitarian law.

“The blockade has disproportionately harmed women and children, depriving them of nutrition, healthcare, and safety,” the experts said. They also pointed out that multiple international bodies have warned that Israel’s actions may amount to genocide.

Obligations of States Under International Law

The experts reminded governments worldwide of their duties under the UN Charter and the Geneva Conventions to ensure respect for humanitarian law. They urged states to take immediate action to prevent Israel from obstructing humanitarian aid, warning that inaction could make them complicit in grave violations of Palestinian rights.

“States must make clear that they will not tolerate Israel blocking humanitarian aid to a population facing starvation and possible genocide,” the experts said. “They must press Israel to lift its suffocating blockade and allow assistance to flow freely through all crossings into Gaza.”

A Test of International Resolve

The Global Sumud Flotilla represents one of the largest civil society-led attempts to break the blockade since the deadly raid on the Mavi Marmara in 2010, when Israeli forces killed nine activists. With tensions high, UN experts say the current mission will test the international community’s commitment to humanitarian principles, freedom of navigation, and the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

As the ships make their way across the Mediterranean, the fate of the flotilla—and the international response to Israel’s threats—will be closely watched as a measure of global resolve in defending humanitarian law.