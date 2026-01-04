Global Outcry over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela: A Turning Point for International Law?
Reactions pour in after the U.S. strikes on Venezuela, with various countries condemning the actions as a violation of international law. Many leaders stress the need for a peaceful transition and dialogue, urging respect for Venezuelan sovereignty and the UN Charter. The events have sparked widespread international concern.
The world watches closely as reactions to the U.S. military strikes on Venezuela unfold, marking a tense moment in international relations. Leaders across the globe have voiced their strong condemnation, focusing on the breach of fundamental international legal norms.
A joint statement from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Spain, and Uruguay expressed deep concern, emphasizing that military actions contravene the principles of international law and threaten regional peace and security. They called for peaceful resolutions through dialogue, respecting the will of the Venezuelan people.
Global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, have urged for a peaceful and democratic transition in Venezuela. Meanwhile, statements from diverse international actors like the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and organizations such as the Chinese Foreign Ministry stress the dangerous precedent such unilateral actions set for global peace and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
