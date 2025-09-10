Left Menu

High Court Orders Probe into Policemen's Alleged Land Grabbing

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Lucknow Police Commissioner to investigate allegations of land grabbing by policemen. The case involves an alleged fraudulent deed in favor of a policeman's wife. The investigation report is to be submitted by September 24, following the petition of Arvind Kumar Sharma.

The Allahabad High Court has mandated an in-depth investigation by the Lucknow Police Commissioner following serious allegations of land grabbing against policemen from Gomti Nagar police station. The accusations, filed by petitioner Arvind Kumar Sharma, involve efforts to forcefully evict him from his legally purchased land and a suspicious deed favoring a policeman's wife.

The court, represented by Justices Sangeeta Chandra and Brijraj Singh, demanded a report filed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Gomti Nagar through a personal affidavit. This development adds urgency as the next hearing is slated for September 24. The allegations have sparked significant attention, highlighting concerns over misuse of police power and intimidation tactics threatening public trust.

The petitioner detailed attempts at eviction by individuals closely tied to local law enforcement, including threats of demolition if land was not sold, purportedly led by police officer Awadhesh Singh. Despite complaints, little administrative action was initially taken, further escalating tensions and legal battles over property rights.

