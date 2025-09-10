Explosive Incident Rocks South Korea Military Base
An explosion at a South Korean military base near the North Korean border injured seven people. The incident, reportedly linked to training explosives, was reported by Yonhap news agency. The defense ministry has yet to comment on the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:40 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
Yonhap news agency has reported an explosion at a South Korean military base close to the North Korean border, resulting in injuries to seven individuals.
The blast is believed to have originated from training explosives, according to information provided by South Korea's military.
As of yet, the defense ministry has not issued any comments regarding the incident and its implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Omar Marmoush's Injury: A Setback for Egypt's World Cup Dream
David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury
Injury Woes Strike Australia's Fast Bowling Line-Up Ahead of India Tour
Jack Draper's Season Cut Short by Persistent Arm Injury
Deschamps Defends Amid PSG Injury Controversy