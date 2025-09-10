Left Menu

Explosive Incident Rocks South Korea Military Base

An explosion at a South Korean military base near the North Korean border injured seven people. The incident, reportedly linked to training explosives, was reported by Yonhap news agency. The defense ministry has yet to comment on the situation.

Explosive Incident Rocks South Korea Military Base
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Yonhap news agency has reported an explosion at a South Korean military base close to the North Korean border, resulting in injuries to seven individuals.

The blast is believed to have originated from training explosives, according to information provided by South Korea's military.

As of yet, the defense ministry has not issued any comments regarding the incident and its implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

