Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

An explosion has occurred at a South Korean military base close to the North Korean border, resulting in injuries to seven individuals, according to reports from Yonhap news agency on Wednesday.

A local fire official confirmed the explosion but could not divulge further details, as firefighting crews remain engaged with the incident. Initial reports suggest that the blast might have been caused by explosives meant for training, Yonhap stated, citing military sources in South Korea.

The South Korean defense ministry has not yet released any comments regarding the incident.