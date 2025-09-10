Left Menu

Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

An explosion at a South Korean military base near the North Korean border injured seven people. According to Yonhap news agency, the blast was likely caused by training explosives. Fire officials are still handling the situation, and the defense ministry has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:53 IST
Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion has occurred at a South Korean military base close to the North Korean border, resulting in injuries to seven individuals, according to reports from Yonhap news agency on Wednesday.

A local fire official confirmed the explosion but could not divulge further details, as firefighting crews remain engaged with the incident. Initial reports suggest that the blast might have been caused by explosives meant for training, Yonhap stated, citing military sources in South Korea.

The South Korean defense ministry has not yet released any comments regarding the incident.

TRENDING

1
New Vice President of India Urged to Embrace Parliamentary Reform

New Vice President of India Urged to Embrace Parliamentary Reform

 India
2
Digital Empowerment: PhonePe and SIDBI Unite for Micro Enterprises

Digital Empowerment: PhonePe and SIDBI Unite for Micro Enterprises

 India
3
German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

 Germany
4
India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025