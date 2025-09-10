Tensions Flare in Doda District Over PSA Detention

Tensions continued in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district as prohibitory orders remained in effect for a second day following protests against the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The restrictions have widened to Bhaderwah valley, resulting in the closure of shops and business establishments across the town and limiting road traffic. Earlier clashes left eight police personnel injured while Malik's detention was condemned by several political parties as undemocratic.

District authorities have intensified measures to prevent unlawful assemblies, with additional security forces deployed in sensitive areas and a ban on provocative gestures and weapons in public. Despite locals experiencing internet slowdowns, officials stated these were due to technical issues, not restrictions.