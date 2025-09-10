Cattle Smugglers Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Police Encounter

In a decisive operation, police in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district arrested three suspected cattle smugglers after an intense encounter. The arrests occurred during a joint team effort that successfully intercepted a container truck in Pattharwa area.

According to Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra, the truck contained 26 bovines meant for illegal slaughter in Bihar. The suspects opened fire at police officials, resulting in a swift and strategic retaliatory response. This police action resulted in injuries to the three men, leading to their subsequent hospitalization under custody.

Authorities seized critical evidence, including the truck, weapons, cash, and communication devices. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being part of a dedicated gang engaged in inter-district cattle smuggling operations aimed at slaughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)